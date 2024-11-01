News & Insights

Bezant Resources Updates Shareholders on Voting Rights

November 01, 2024 — 05:32 am EDT

Bezant Resources (GB:BZT) has released an update.

Bezant Resources PLC has announced its total issued share capital now stands at over 12.3 billion ordinary shares with voting rights, providing shareholders a clear figure for calculating their financial interests in compliance with FCA rules. This update is crucial for investors monitoring their stakes in the company.

