Bezant Resources Announces Major Shareholder Update

Bezant Resources (GB:BZT) has released an update.

Bezant Resources, a copper-gold exploration company listed on AIM, has announced a significant change in its shareholder structure, as Helen Johnson now holds 5.06% of the company’s voting rights. This development could influence investor sentiment and market dynamics, prompting stakeholders to monitor potential strategic shifts or impacts on the company’s exploration ventures.

