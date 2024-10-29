News & Insights

Bezant Resources Announces Major Shareholder Update

October 29, 2024 — 05:17 am EDT

Bezant Resources (GB:BZT) has released an update.

Bezant Resources, a copper-gold exploration company listed on AIM, has announced a significant change in its shareholder structure, as Helen Johnson now holds 5.06% of the company’s voting rights. This development could influence investor sentiment and market dynamics, prompting stakeholders to monitor potential strategic shifts or impacts on the company’s exploration ventures.

