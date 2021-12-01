BeyondSpring says U.S. FDA declined to approve neutropenia prevention drug

Dec 1 (Reuters) - BeyondSpring BYSI.O said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had declined to approve its drug candidate, plinabulin, for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia, which occurs due to a lower white blood cell count.

