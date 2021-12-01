US Markets
BYSI

BeyondSpring says U.S. FDA declined to approve neutropenia prevention drug

Contributor
Amruta Khandekar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

BeyondSpring said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had declined to approve its drug candidate, plinabulin, for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia, which occurs due to a lower white blood cell count.

Dec 1 (Reuters) - BeyondSpring BYSI.O said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had declined to approve its drug candidate, plinabulin, for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia, which occurs due to a lower white blood cell count.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BYSI

Latest US Markets Videos

Test Video TOPIC US market

Nov 24, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular