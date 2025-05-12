BeyondSpring Inc. Reports Positive Early Results for Plinabulin in Metastatic Cancer and Updates on SEED Therapeutics' Progress

BeyondSpring reports positive early results for Plinabulin in treating metastatic cancers and updates on SEED's progress with RBM39.

BeyondSpring Inc. has announced its Q1 2025 financial results and provided an update on its clinical programs, highlighting the early efficacy of its drug Plinabulin in treating metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and Hodgkin lymphoma in patients who previously failed PD-1/L1 therapy. Over 700 patients have been treated with Plinabulin, showing a favorable safety profile and promising results that warrant further investigation. Additionally, BeyondSpring's RBM39 degrader has achieved complete tumor regression in Ewing sarcoma models and is on track for an IND submission by mid-2025. The company has also engaged in strategic collaborations and is working on expanding its therapeutic pipeline. Financially, the company recognized losses in its continuing operations and classified its SEED division's operations as discontinued for reporting purposes.

Plinabulin has shown early efficacy in combination treatments for metastatic NSCLC and Hodgkin lymphoma, potentially offering new options for patients who have not responded to previous therapies.

Over 700 patients have been treated with Plinabulin with a favorable safety profile, indicating its potential viability as a reliable cancer treatment.

SEED's RBM39 molecular-glue degrader is on track for an IND submission in mid-2025 after demonstrating complete tumor regression in Ewing sarcoma models, suggesting promising advancements in targeted cancer therapies.

Recent clinical trials have reported significant durable responses and prolonged progression-free survival rates in patients treated with Plinabulin combinations, enhancing the company's clinical credibility.

Transition of SEED's financial results to “discontinued operations” could signal potential instability or restructuring issues for BeyondSpring.

Continuous net losses from both continuing and discontinued operations reflect ongoing financial challenges and may raise concerns about the company's long-term viability.

Significant increase in General and Administrative expenses by 30% may suggest inefficiencies or higher operational costs that could impact profitability.

What is Plinabulin and its significance in cancer treatment?

Plinabulin is a first-in-class anti-cancer agent enhancing dendritic cell maturation, offering potential options for patients resistant to PD-1/L1 therapies.

How effective is Plinabulin in treating metastatic NSCLC?

Early data shows Plinabulin combinations offer durable responses in patients with metastatic NSCLC who failed PD-1/L1 therapies.

What progress has SEED Therapeutics made with RBM39?

SEED's RBM39 molecular-glue degrader achieved complete tumor regression in Ewing sarcoma models and is on track for IND submission in mid-2025.

How did BeyondSpring's financial results change from last year?

BeyondSpring's R&D and G&A expenses increased by 21% and 30%, respectively, reflecting ongoing development efforts.

What are the next steps for BeyondSpring?

BeyondSpring plans to further evaluate Plinabulin's efficacy in ongoing trials and aims for IND filing of RBM39 by mid-2025.

$BYSI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $BYSI stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SEED’s first‑in‑class RBM39 degrader, reported at AACR 2025 for its total tumor regression data in mechanism targeted cancer indication-Ewing Sarcoma, remains on track for IND filing mid‑2025







FLORHAM PARK, N.J., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





BeyondSpring Inc.





(NASDAQ: BYSI), a clinical‑stage global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing cancer therapeutics, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and provided a corporate update.





“Plinabulin has now been administered to more than 700 patients with a favorable safety profile. By promoting dendritic‑cell maturation, it offers a potential option for the approximately 60 percent of cancer patients who progress on PD‑1/L1 inhibitors,” said Dr. Lan Huang, Co‑Founder, Chair, and Chief Executive Officer of BeyondSpring. “Early readouts in metastatic NSCLC and Hodgkin lymphoma who failed PD-1/L1 inhibitors showed durable responses that deserve further evaluation.”





Dr. Huang added, “Within SEED, our RBM39 molecular‑glue degrader achieved complete tumor regression in mechanism-targeted Ewing sarcoma models and is on track for an IND submission mid‑year. We are also pursuing additional mechanism-targeted larger indications including liver cancer and KRAS‑mutant tumors with leading centers including Dana‑Farber, Memorial Sloan Kettering, and MD Anderson.”







Recent Highlights









Plinabulin Clinical Presentations













SEED Therapeutics Program









Dual‑PROTAC approach using two E3 ligases overcame the hook effect in KRAS G12D cell lines; manuscript in preparation.









Corporate and Financial







As a result of BeyondSpring entering into definitive agreements to sell a portion of its Series A-1 Preferred Shares of SEED in January 2025, SEED’s operations met the criteria as discontinued operations under ASC 205-20 for financial reporting purposes. SEED’s financials results are now presented as “discontinued operations” under U.S. GAAP. SEED continues to operate independently. BeyondSpring currently owns approximately 40% of the outstanding equity interest in SEED.







Selected Unaudited Financial Data

















Q1 2025

















Q1 2024

















Change (%)











R&D expense from continuing operations ($ 000s)





874









721









21





%









G&A expense from continuing operations ($ 000s)





1,736









1,334









30





%









Net loss from continuing operations ($ 000s)





2,584









2,080









24





%















About BeyondSpring









BeyondSpring



(NASDAQ: BYSI) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class therapies for high unmet medical needs. Its lead asset, Plinabulin, is in late-stage clinical development as an anti-cancer agent in NSCLC and a range of cancer indications. Plinabulin’s novel mechanism of action as a dendritic cell maturation agent supports both anti-cancer activity and immune modulation, offering a unique approach to resensitizing tumors to checkpoint inhibitors. Learn more at





beyondspringpharma.com





.







About SEED Therapeutics









SEED Therapeutics



is a biotechnology company pioneering targeted protein degradation (TPD) through the discovery of novel molecular glues and bifunctional degraders. Powered by its proprietary RITE3™ platform, SEED is advancing a pipeline of first-in-class degraders to address traditionally undruggable targets across oncology, neurodegeneration, immunology, and virology. SEED’s strategic collaborations with Eli Lilly and Company and Eisai Co., Ltd. support its mission to develop transformational therapies, with its lead RBM39 degrader program expected to enter clinical trials in 2025. Learn more at





seedtherapeutics.com





.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes forward-looking statements that are not historical facts. Words such as “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “believe,” “design,” “may,” “future,” “estimate,” “predict,” “objective,” “goal,” or variations thereof and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on BeyondSpring’s current knowledge and its present beliefs and expectations regarding possible future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of several factors including, but not limited to, difficulties raising the anticipated amount needed to finance the Company’s future operations on terms acceptable to the Company, if at all, unexpected results of clinical trials, delays or denial in regulatory approval process, results that do not meet the Company’s expectations regarding the potential safety, the ultimate efficacy or clinical utility of the Company’s product candidates, increased competition in the market, the Company’s ability to meet Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements, and other risks described in BeyondSpring’s most recent Form 10-K on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made herein speak only as of the date of this release and BeyondSpring undertakes no obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as otherwise required by law.







Contacts







Investor Relations:



ir@beyondspring.com







Media:



pr@beyondspringpharma.com







Financial Tables to Follow



















BEYONDSPRING INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(Amounts





in





thousands





of U.S.





Dollars





(“$”),





except





for





number





of





shares





and





per





share





data)

























As of

















December 31, 2024

















March 31, 2025



















$













$





























(Unaudited)















Assets

































Current assets:























Cash and cash equivalents





2,922













6,527













Short-term investments





-













2,000













Advances to suppliers





240













284













Prepaid expenses and other current assets





68













90













Current assets of discontinued operations





25,347













22,625













Total current assets





28,577













31,526



































Noncurrent assets:























Property and equipment, net





239













221













Operating right-of-use assets





513













492













Other noncurrent assets





213













215













Noncurrent assets of discontinued operations





4,773













4,650













Total noncurrent assets





5,738













5,578



































Total assets







34,315













37,104



































Liabilities and equity













































Current liabilities:























Accounts payable





295













358













Accrued expenses





840













909













Current portion of operating lease liabilities





282













301













Other current liabilities





780













1,364













Current liabilities of discontinued operations





8,813













9,733













Total current liabilities





11,010













12,665



































Noncurrent liabilities:























Operating lease liabilities





307













246













Deferred revenue





27,400













27,561













Other noncurrent liabilities





3,686













3,706













Noncurrent liabilities of discontinued operations





6,197













5,593













Total noncurrent liabilities





37,590













37,106



































Total liabilities







48,600













49,771



































Commitments and contingencies













































Shareholders’ deficit























Ordinary shares ($0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 40,316,320 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025)





4













4













Additional paid-in capital





373,185













373,396













Accumulated deficit





(407,425





)









(402,948





)









Accumulated other comprehensive income





1,336













1,239

































Total BeyondSpring Inc.’s shareholders’ deficit





(32,900





)









(28,309





)









Noncontrolling interests





18,615













15,642













Total shareholders’ deficit





(14,285





)









(12,667





)































Total liabilities and shareholders’ deficit







34,315













37,104



































BEYONDSPRING INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED





STATEMENTS





OF





COMPREHENSIVE





INCOME (LOSS)









(Amounts





in





thousands





of U.S.





Dollars





(“$”),





except





for





number





of





shares





and





per





share





data)









(Unaudited)

























Three months ended March 31,





















2024

















2025



















$













$











































Revenue







-













-











































Operating expenses































Research and development





(721





)









(874





)









General and administrative





(1,334





)









(1,736





)







































Loss from operations







(2,055





)









(2,610





)









Foreign exchange gain (loss), net





(61





)









29













Interest income





29













17













Other income, net





7













-











































Loss before income tax







(2,080





)









(2,564





)









Income tax expenses





-













(20





)







































Net loss from continuing operations







(2,080





)









(2,584





)







































Discontinued operations































Loss from discontinued operations





(1,208





)









(3,232





)









Gain on sale of subsidiary interests





-













6,986













Income tax expenses





-













-















Net income (loss) from discontinued operations







(1,208





)









3,754











































Net income (loss)







(3,288





)









1,170













Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests from continuing operations





(57





)









(75





)









Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests from discontinued operations





-













(3,232





)











Net income (loss) attributable to BeyondSpring Inc.







(3,231





)









4,477











































Earnings (loss) per share, basic and diluted































Continuing operations





(0.05





)









(0.06





)









Discontinued operations





(0.03





)









0.17













Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share





(0.08





)









0.11









































Weighted-average shares outstanding





























Basic and diluted





39,029,163













40,316,320











































Other comprehensive loss, net of tax of nil:































Foreign currency translation adjustment gain (loss) from continuing operations





422













(151





)









Foreign currency translation adjustment loss from discontinued operations





(8





)









(7





)











Comprehensive income (loss)







(2,874





)









1,012













Less: Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests from continuing operations





96













(130





)









Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interests from discontinued operations





-













(3,238





)











Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to BeyondSpring Inc.







(2,970





)









4,380











