Key Points Driven by lower administrative costs.

Cash and cash equivalents climbed to $9.5 million as of June 30, 2025, up from $2.9 million as of December 2024.

No revenue generated for the period, with progress focused on clinical trials for lead asset Plinabulin and updates from SEED.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative cancer therapies, released its second quarter 2025 results on August 13, 2025. The headline news is a narrowing net loss of $1.9 million for the quarter compared to $2.7 million in the prior-year period, and a markedly improved cash position of $9.5 million as of June 30, 2025, up from $2.9 million as of December 31, 2024. The company reported no product revenue, as it continues to focus on advancing its lead candidate Plinabulin through clinical trials. Compared to the prior-year period, BeyondSpring reported an improved loss per share of $0.04 for the quarter, versus $0.07 for the same period in 2024 from continuing operations. There is no near-term revenue inflection, and uncertainty remains around further capital raises and partnering for commercialization. No analyst estimates were available for comparison, which is typical for a pre-commercial biotech company.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS ($0.04) ($0.10) Improved Revenue $0 $0 n/a R&D Expense $1.0 million $0.8 million 25.0% G&A Expense $0.9 million $1.8 million (50.0%) Net Loss $1.9 million $2.7 million (29.6%) Cash and Cash Equivalents (end of period) $9.5 million $2.9 million n/a

Business Overview and Recent Focus

BeyondSpring develops and seeks to commercialize new therapies in oncology. Its principal asset is Plinabulin, an experimental drug designed to modulate the immune system and reduce the harmful side effects of chemotherapy. The company is pre-revenue, meaning it does not yet sell commercial products.

The business strategy centers on advancing Plinabulin through late-stage clinical trials for multiple forms of cancer, progressing toward regulatory approval. Building value from investments like SEED Therapeutics and forming strategic partnerships with larger pharmaceutical companies to accelerate commercialization are also key. BeyondSpring's main success factors are clinical efficacy and prudent financial management as it awaits approvals and launches.

Quarterly Performance: Operations, Clinical Milestones, and Cash Management

During the quarter, BeyondSpring focused on advancing its clinical and regulatory portfolio, mainly for Plinabulin. The company shared new clinical results from studies combining Plinabulin with checkpoint inhibitor therapy and standard chemotherapy in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients. In one phase 2 trial presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2025, the combination achieved a median progression-free survival of 6.8 months in metastatic NSCLC patients who had progressed on prior PD-1 or PD-L1 inhibitors. The same study reported an objective response rate of 18.2% and an overall survival rate of 78% at 15 months. In another study with MD Anderson Cancer Center, Plinabulin demonstrated a 23% objective response rate and a 54% disease control rate in patients who had failed prior immunotherapy, as reported in a publication with Cell Press. The research also identified a potential biomarker that could guide future patient selection.

These clinical updates support BeyondSpring’s positioning of Plinabulin as a differentiated immuno-oncology agent, with the ability to bridge innate and adaptive immune response. However, there was no new drug application or regulatory filing in the quarter. The company did not announce any new supply or distribution deals for the U.S. or Europe, which means commercial launch remains some way off. This reinforces BeyondSpring's ongoing reliance on trial data and future collaborative deals.

The net loss narrowed to $1.9 million for the quarter, compared to $2.7 million in the prior-year period, a nearly 30% improvement. The reduction was mainly due to lower professional service costs and administrative headcount. Research and development spending increased 25% in the quarter, reflecting higher regulatory and clinical service fees, as well as greater investment in the Plinabulin program.

Cash and cash equivalents stood at $9.5 million as of June 30, 2025, a notable increase from year-end 2024. SEED’s financial results are now reported as discontinued operations under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. The company reported a shareholders’ deficit of $17.5 million as of June 30, 2025, reflecting the absence of revenue. Discontinued operations, primarily from SEED, generated a $2.8 million net loss for the quarter, offset year to date by asset sales that boosted cash holdings.

Business Segments and Product Pipeline

Plinabulin, the company’s lead product candidate, is a first-in-class agent developed for use alongside chemotherapy and immunotherapy. By modulating specific immune cells known as dendritic cells, Plinabulin aims to both reduce severe neutropenia (dangerously low white blood cell counts) and improve tumor response in patients whose cancers have progressed despite treatment with immune checkpoint inhibitors. These attributes seek to address gaps in the current oncology treatment landscape.

SEED Therapeutics, no longer consolidated in full on BeyondSpring's financials after the divestiture, is advancing a protein degradation platform known as “molecular glue” technology. This approach is designed to target and break down disease-causing proteins involved in cancer. SEED achieved a notable milestone by securing U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance for its lead compound, ST-01156, to enter clinical trials, while also reporting preclinical results showing strong anti-cancer activity. BeyondSpring now holds a reduced, minority stake expected to drop to around 14% after completing further share sales.

Looking Ahead

The company did not provide any financial guidance for the coming quarter or for the remainder of fiscal 2025. This is typical for companies still in the clinical stage, especially where trial timelines and partnership deals remain uncertain. Management reiterated its commitment to progressing Plinabulin through clinical and potential regulatory milestones, and to seeking strategic partnerships for future commercialization.

Investors should monitor several ongoing developments. These include progress toward regulatory filings for Plinabulin and continued cash flow impacts from the SEED divestiture. BYSI does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,060%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 182% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 11, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.