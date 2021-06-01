Markets
BYSI

BeyondSpring : FDA Accepts NDA Of Plinabulin/G-CSF For Chemotherapy-Induced Neutropenia Prevention

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted for filing, and with Priority Review, the company's New Drug Application or NDA seeking approval for use of plinabulin in combination with granulocyte colony-stimulating factor or G-CSF for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia or CIN.

Plinabulin, a novel, intravenous infused small molecule, acts as a selective immunomodulating microtubule-binding agent (SIMBA), with immune anti-cancer activities, and broad activities in prevention of CIN across chemotherapy and cancer types.

The FDA has a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date set for the plinabulin NDA of November 30, 2021.

The U.S. FDA and China NMPA previously granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation in September 2020 for plinabulin and G-CSF combination for "concurrent administration with myelosuppressive chemotherapeutic regimens in patients with non-myeloid malignancies for the prevention of CIN."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BYSI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular