BeyondMeat Expects Cookout Classic Surge During Barbecue Season

(RTTNews) - California-based alternative meat company, Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) announced that it will expand the availability of its famous Cookout Classic value pack at the onset of the grilling season.

Since the introduction of the product back in 2020, the plant-based meat alternative has been made available across 10,000 locations including select outlets of retail chains like Albertsons, Target, Kroger, and Walmart. The popular item is one of the mainstays of the product line and judging by its popularity, BeyondMeat expects the sale to pick up more during the barbecue season.

The animal-meat-alternative has slowly risen to popularity in the US and it produces non-GMO gluten-free products. Among their products, the Beyond Chicken Tenders are also one of the most demanded products which the company is distributing to almost 8,000 locations. According to the company, the products are available at almost 135,000 locations in more than 90 countries across the globe.

