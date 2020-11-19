Beyond Video Calls: A New Sales Paradigm for the Second Wave

By Lisa Pope, head of Americas Sales at Epicor Software

With a second wave of COVID-19 already hitting parts of the U.S., it’s clear that current business challenges are here to stay for the foreseeable future. So, if you’re a sales head, odds are high that you’re no longer merely seeking best practices for video calls. More likely, you’re looking for answers on how to best manage and empower your team long term when you no longer have easy access to the best tool in your sales arsenal – the human touch.

COVID-19 are no, there are a few core truths to being a successful sales professional in today’s world: yes, you have to know your solution and value proposition inside and out; you aren’t just selling a product, you’re selling yourself; it’s all about relationships; and sales is the lifeblood of any company. But let’s take those truths and apply them to some of the more complex questions around the COVID-19 sales landscape. How do you sell mission-critical solutions virtually, particularly if your customers are on the front lines? Can video conferencing fully replace meeting with operations teams? How can we really get to know decision makers and address their concerns without being in the same room? And how can we better empower our own sales teams?

When answering these questions, take a step back and keep the following top of mind:

Let the client determine the approach Lean in to the personal revelations that occur Thoughtfully address the different needs of generations on a virtual team

Let the Client Determine the Approach

Controversial or not, avoid the knee-jerk reaction to automatically conduct virtual meetings. Instead, let each client determine the approach that is best for them.

For example, if your clients are serving the needs of essential businesses whose employees are on the front lines, take their experience into consideration. It may be extremely important that they see their business partners demonstrate the same level of commitment and are willing to show up in person to support them when necessary. Sales teams may want to consider matching their workforce’s ability and willingness to travel to customer’s requests.

One thing for sure in this new normal is this: if your sales force is able to safely meet prospects in person and conduct follow-up meetings by video, you will be set apart from the pack.

When virtual meetings are the best fit, it hopefully goes without saying that your sales teams must be extra mindful of several factors: prospects’ time constraints, how prospects want to be sold to currently, and the hidden messages prospects might be conveying with body language. Adjustments to the sales processes may be in order. This doesn’t mean teams need to overhaul their entire strategy. They do, however, need to do a tremendous amount of additional prep work. A dedicated effort must be made to ensure that the team has the right answers for how their products can not only withstand COVID-related disruptions, but help businesses thrive in the current climate.

Lean In to the Personal Revelations that Occur

Previously, when salespeople could visit places of business in person, they’d walk the floor of the office, factory, or warehouse alongside prospects and develop an understanding of what the prospects needed and what they were like as individuals. Now, not only do these same salespeople have to adapt to new ways of developing relationships and gaining important client information, they must also develop more targeted presentations to account for disruptions that occur when multiple people are on a video call.

While nothing can replace the power of in-person, one-on-one discussions, sales is still about relationships. And one of the core facets of a relationship is sharing experiences.

When preparing to meet virtually with new prospects, make sure to review LinkedIn and other appropriate social platforms that can be used to spark up a side conversation. Ice breaker topics might include sports, great shows on Netflix, or anything else that may have been uncovered during the online research process. The important thing isn’t so much the topic – it’s the fact that you are intentional with your time at the beginning of the call to establish a natural rapport.

Once the meeting is underway, if and when disruptions occur, don’t automatically ignore the situation. If a pause in conversation is appropriate, “lean in” and recognize the humor and shared human experience of seeing each other deal with pets, a neighbor mowing the lawn, or a child needing help with a school assignment.

And when it comes to following up, if there were 10 people in the online meeting, be sure to circle back with your main points of contact with personal phone calls after the meeting. Acknowledge that there were a lot of people on the line and ask if there’s anything they’d like to discuss one-on-one.

Thoughtfully Address the Different Needs of Generations on a Virtual Team

The third and final suggestion turns the focus internally – managing your own team. When it comes to effectively managing your own sales team virtually, don’t forget this simple fact: different generations have different needs.

Most seasoned sales professionals are used to at least 50% travel, and they wear their road warrior badge proudly. They might be used to occasionally working from home, but they are not used to being confined to a single space or work environment – and may even dislike it. It is important to recognize these needs and ensure that these individuals are getting time outside of their four walls. This could be as simple as implementing a “walk at lunch” program to encourage everyone to get outside for an hour, and then have them share their adventures on daily “coffee calls” in the morning.

On the other end of the spectrum, you may have younger employees who are new to inside sales roles – perhaps even right out of college. These individuals are more accustomed to closely monitored and highly regulated environments, whether an office, call-center, or shared selling space. But now, they are expected to set up a home office and learn their job remotely. In this instance, managers must address everything from work at home discipline, to teaching new skills remotely, to keeping up morale. In this instance, I recommend assigning mentors or buddies who can help prevent a new college graduate from feeling isolated or like they aren’t getting the individual attention they may need to flourish.

For morale, I also suggest holding virtual “happy hours” where people call in from a unique location, whether it’s a patio, local park, or somewhere in your home where you can share a current hobby or project. This type of social effort is particularly important for the younger inside sales teams, because they often rely on group after-work activities to get to know people. You want to continue to foster that collaboration and internal rapport for newer members.

The key is to understand that new ways of managing your team continues to be critical during this time.

Returning to “Normal”

While we all eagerly await a vaccine, I’m not so keen for things to return to “normal” in every sense of the word. After all, there are some great lessons that sales teams have learned over the past year, whether it’s recognizing unproductive business travel or internal meetings that should be made virtual, adjusting the sales cycle so you see customers at the right time, sharing more resources across teams and geographies, finding better work life balance, or developing more humanizing relationships with employees.

Personally, it’s been great to see the deeper loyalty and trust that has developed with our clients because we are working even more closely with them to resolve new business challenges. And it’s also been equally meaningful to see that trust and loyalty deepen among our own team members because of the understanding and tolerance we share for what people are going through.

Let’s hold on to working smarter and more compassionately as we look towards the future.

