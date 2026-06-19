Beyond the Trillion-Dollar Club: 3 High-Growth Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

Key Points

The Sandisk rally could easily last for another year.

Nebius is seeing huge growth.

CoreWeave has a massive backlog that it can convert to revenue as more computing power comes online.

10 stocks we like better than Sandisk ›

The $1 trillion market cap club is growing increasingly crowded. Several companies, particularly in industries affected by artificial intelligence (AI) spending, have recently joined this fairly exclusive club. Up until this year, there were usually no more than 10 $1 trillion stocks. Now, about 20 stocks are above that mark or within striking distance.

While there are still several smart buys in the trillion-dollar club, their upside is fairly limited compared to some smaller companies that can grow at a quicker pace. If you're looking for a few smaller companies that have greater upside, take a look at these three to see the massive upside they have.

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Sandisk

Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK) has been an incredible investment in 2026. Its stock has risen nearly 800% so far this year, which makes most investors think that they've missed out on life-changing returns. While it's unlikely that Sandisk will deliver another 800% gain from here, I still think it can be a viable investment.

Sandisk makes NAND memory that's utilized in solid-state drives (SSDs). SSDs are utilized for long-term data storage in data centers, and there's a huge shortage of them, leading to rising prices. Sandisk is thriving from rising commodity prices, leading to soaring revenue and profit growth. It operates on an unusual fiscal year calendar; its fiscal year ends in June 2026. So, utilizing 2026 earnings estimates doesn't do Sandisk justice. Instead, I'll use fiscal year 2027 estimates to value the stock.

Sandisk trades at about 30 times current-year earnings, but only 11.5 times fiscal 2027 estimates. If earnings nearly triple as expected and the stock maintains its current multiple, shares could triple from here. That's huge upside in a short time frame, and as long as there is massive data center demand, Sandisk will continue to thrive.

Nebius

Nebius (NASDAQ: NBIS) looks like a bit worse of an investment than Sandisk this year, but what stock wouldn't? Nebius is up a similarly impressive 210% so far in 2026, but its growth potential is far higher than Sandisk's. While Wall Street estimates that Sandisk will grow its revenue 336% in the fourth quarter and 122% in fiscal year 2027, Nebius is growing way faster.

In Q1, its revenue rose 684% year over year, and for 2026 and 2027, Wall Street analysts expect growth of 550% and 225%, respectively. Nebius's rapid growth is derived from its business focus: AI data centers. Nebius is a neocloud company that is focusing on AI workloads, and demand for its computing resources has proven insatiable. If Nebius can grow as quickly as Wall Street believes, then it's a no-brainer buy today.

CoreWeave

CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) is in the same business as Nebius, although it's approaching it from a slightly different viewpoint. Of the three, it's the "worst" performing this year, rising about 50% so far. Still, that's a solid return in just under six months' time, and with CoreWeave rapidly expanding its footprint to meet massive demand from AI hyperscalers like Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), it has plenty of growth in store.

It has a massive revenue backlog, reaching nearly $100 billion in Q1. More than a third of that is expected to be realized over the next 24 months, leading to huge revenue growth, as it generated only $2.1 billion in revenue during Q1. Wall Street is similarly bullish on CoreWeave and expects it to grow revenue at a 147% pace in 2026 and 97% in 2027.

That's huge growth coming in the next few years and could lead to further upside soon.

While Sandisk, Nebius, and CoreWeave aren't $1 trillion stocks right now, they could see significant further growth over the next few years. The trillion-dollar invitation can wait.

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Keithen Drury has positions in Meta Platforms and Nebius Group. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.