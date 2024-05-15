Beyond The Numbers: 7 Analysts Discuss Tradeweb Markets Stock

Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) underwent analysis by 7 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $118.43, a high estimate of $130.00, and a low estimate of $105.00. Marking an increase of 3.89%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $114.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Tradeweb Markets among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alex Kramm UBS Raises Buy $130.00 $120.00 Jeremy Campbell Barclays Raises Overweight $122.00 $118.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $111.00 $110.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $105.00 $100.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $125.00 $122.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Overweight $116.00 $113.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Raises Buy $120.00 $115.00

All You Need to Know About Tradeweb Markets

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in New York City, Tradeweb Markets is a leading fixed-income trading platform. While it does offer electronic processing for some voice-negotiated trades, the company focuses primarily on providing electronic trading networks that connect broker/dealers, institutional clients, and retail customers. While the company offers trading in a wide variety of products, the bulk of its business is in U.S. and European government debt, mortgage-backed securities, interest-rate swaps, and U.S. and international corporate bonds. The firm also sells fixed-income trading and price data, primarily through a deal with Refinitiv's Eikon service.

Breaking Down Tradeweb Markets's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Tradeweb Markets displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 24.14%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 30.84%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tradeweb Markets's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.32%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tradeweb Markets's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.74%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.0.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

