Beyond The Numbers: 5 Analysts Discuss ONE Gas Stock

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 1 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $61.7, with a high estimate of $64.50 and a low estimate of $58.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 3.99% from the previous average price target of $59.33.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of ONE Gas among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $61.00 $58.00 Gabriel Moreen Mizuho Raises Neutral $64.00 $63.00 William Appicelli UBS Announces Sell $61.00 - Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $58.00 $57.00 Paul Fremont Ladenburg Thalmann Announces Buy $64.50 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to ONE Gas. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of ONE Gas compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for ONE Gas's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into ONE Gas's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on ONE Gas analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind ONE Gas

ONE Gas Inc is a regulated natural gas utility company. It is involved in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation consumers through its network of pipelines and service lines. Almost all of the company's revenue is derived from natural gas sales in the states of Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company controls considerable market shares in Oklahoma and Kansas.

ONE Gas: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, ONE Gas faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -26.53% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: ONE Gas's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 13.1%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ONE Gas's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.55%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): ONE Gas's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.28%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: ONE Gas's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.11.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

