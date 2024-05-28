Beyond The Numbers: 22 Analysts Discuss Texas Roadhouse Stock

In the last three months, 22 analysts have published ratings on Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 5 12 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 3 3 7 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $166.18, a high estimate of $184.00, and a low estimate of $136.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 9.4% increase from the previous average price target of $151.90.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Texas Roadhouse among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Ivankoe JP Morgan Raises Neutral $184.00 $145.00 Chris O'Cull Stifel Raises Hold $175.00 $155.00 Jon Tower Citigroup Raises Buy $183.00 $178.00 Peter Saleh BTIG Raises Buy $175.00 $155.00 Jon Tower Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $165.00 $140.00 John Glass Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $155.00 $145.00 Christopher Carril RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $165.00 $145.00 David Palmer Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $175.00 $160.00 Andrew Strelzik BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $145.00 $130.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $160.00 $138.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Raises Buy $181.00 $170.00 Nick Setyan Wedbush Raises Outperform $180.00 $170.00 Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $164.00 $150.00 David Tarantino Baird Raises Outperform $182.00 $178.00 Jon Tower Citigroup Raises Buy $178.00 $162.00 Andy Barish Jefferies Raises Hold $136.00 $120.00 John Glass Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $145.00 $135.00 Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Announces Equal-Weight $150.00 - Nick Setyan Wedbush Raises Outperform $170.00 $160.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Raises Buy $168.00 $152.00 John Ivankoe JP Morgan Raises Neutral $145.00 $142.00 David Tarantino Baird Raises Outperform $175.00 $160.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Texas Roadhouse. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Texas Roadhouse compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Texas Roadhouse's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Texas Roadhouse's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Texas Roadhouse Better

Texas Roadhouse Inc is a restaurant company operating predominately in the casual dining segment. The company's operating segment includes Texas Roadhouse; Bubba's 33 and others. It generates maximum revenue from the Texas Roadhouse segment.

Key Indicators: Texas Roadhouse's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Texas Roadhouse's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 12.51%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Texas Roadhouse's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 8.57%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Texas Roadhouse's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.64%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Texas Roadhouse's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.03% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, Texas Roadhouse adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

