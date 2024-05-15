Beyond The Numbers: 18 Analysts Discuss PENN Entertainment Stock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 18 analysts have published ratings on PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 3 7 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 5 2 3 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 3 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for PENN Entertainment, presenting an average target of $25.19, a high estimate of $33.00, and a low estimate of $17.50. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 7.63%.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive PENN Entertainment. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $26.00 - Shaun Kelley B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $17.50 $28.00 Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $18.00 $21.00 Ryan Sigdahl Craig-Hallum Lowers Hold $20.00 $25.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Overweight $22.00 $26.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Raises Buy $32.00 $29.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Lowers Buy $26.00 $32.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $32.00 - Jason Tilchen Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $28.00 $32.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Maintains Buy $23.00 $23.00 Felicia Hendrix Barclays Lowers Overweight $26.00 $27.00 Dara Mohsenian Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $22.00 $21.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Announces Buy $29.00 - Dara Mohsenian Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $21.00 $23.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Lowers Hold $23.00 $27.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Lowers Hold $23.00 $27.00 Chad Beynon Macquarie Lowers Outperform $33.00 $35.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Lowers Buy $32.00 $33.00

Penn Entertainment's origins date back to its 1972 racetrack opening in Pennsylvania. Today, Penn operates 43 properties across 20 states and 12 brands, including Hollywood Casino and Ameristar. Land-based casinos represented 89% of total sales in 2023; 11% was from the interactive segment, which includes sports, iGaming, and media revenue. The retail portfolio generates mid-30s EBITDAR margins and helps position the company to obtain licenses for the digital wagering markets. Additionally, Penn's media assets, theScore and ESPN (starting with its partnership launch in November 2023), provide access to sports betting/iGaming technology and clientele, helping it form a leading digital position.

Key Indicators: PENN Entertainment's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, PENN Entertainment faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -3.97% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: PENN Entertainment's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -7.15%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): PENN Entertainment's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -3.66%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): PENN Entertainment's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.73%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, PENN Entertainment adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

