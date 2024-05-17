Beyond The Numbers: 17 Analysts Discuss GitLab Stock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 17 analysts have published ratings on GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 9 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 5 6 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated GitLab and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $74.41, accompanied by a high estimate of $85.00 and a low estimate of $65.00. This current average has decreased by 5.7% from the previous average price target of $78.91.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of GitLab's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Lowers Buy $70.00 $75.00 Adam Tindle Raymond James Announces Outperform $70.00 - Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $70.00 - Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00 Jason Celino Keybanc Announces Overweight $70.00 - Peter Weed Bernstein Lowers Outperform $74.00 $76.00 Allan Verkhovski Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $75.00 - Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $80.00 - Gil Luria DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $65.00 $75.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Lowers Buy $75.00 $81.00 J. Derrick Wood TD Cowen Lowers Outperform $76.00 $80.00 Kingsley Crane Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $74.00 - Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Lowers Buy $75.00 $87.00 Koji Ikeda B of A Securities Lowers Buy $85.00 $88.00 Jonathan Ruykhaver Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $70.00 $80.00 Peter Weed Bernstein Raises Outperform $76.00 $71.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Raises Buy $80.00 $75.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to GitLab. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of GitLab compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of GitLab's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into GitLab's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on GitLab analyst ratings.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc operates on an all-remote model. GitLab, a complete DevSecOps platform delivered as a single application. It operates in two competitive landscapes: DevOps point solutions and DevOps platforms. In terms of point solutions that are stitched together, GitLab's offering is substantially different in that it is one platform, one codebase, one interface, and a unified data model that spans the entire DevSecOps lifecycle. DevOps platforms, the principal competitor is Microsoft Corporation following their acquisition of GitHub. GitLab is offered on both self-managed and software-as-a-service (SaaS) models. It is located in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It focused on accelerating innovation and broadening the distribution of its platform to companies across the world.

Key Indicators: GitLab's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: GitLab displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 January, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 33.25%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: GitLab's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -22.27%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): GitLab's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -6.53%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): GitLab's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.87%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: GitLab's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.0, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for GTLB

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 B of A Securities Maintains Buy Feb 2022 RBC Capital Upgrades Sector Perform Outperform Jan 2022 JP Morgan Upgrades Neutral Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for GTLB

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.