Beyond the Checkbook: What Investors Can Really Bring to the Table

Business owners are always acutely aware that when investors put money into their company, they’re looking for a Return on Investment (ROI). So, entrepreneurs and executives do their best to deliver, and that’s how it should be.

But entrepreneurs should think about a VOI. That is, think about the Value of the Investor. After all, the money is the same no matter who is holding the checkbook, but not all investors are alike. Granted, money is the lifeblood of every business, and some businesses may not feel that they have the luxury of turning down an investor or being choosy about who they do business with. Still, ideally, when you look for investors, you should be very selective. Your investors are going to be your partners, silent or not. So as both an investor and someone who just completed a Series B round, here are a few questions to keep in mind.

What is the investor’s expertise?

In other words, what does the investor have, beyond money, that can support the business? No matter how successful you are, there are always going to be gaps in your knowledge and expertise, and so you should try to find investors who can fill in those gaps.

Seek out the investor who has more background in a field or certain skills that may be far more valuable than money. Sometimes, a silent partner with deep pockets may be what you want or need, but you’ll probably find that your investors are worth far more if they can offer smart suggestions and insight into how you can expand your company.

Ideally, you want investors who are vocal and can point out if they think you are about to make a million-dollar error that could lead to a significant setback for your firm or waste time, revenue or efficiency. You’ll get far more for your money if your investors can also serve as a brain trust.

Can the investor help the company get from Point A to Point B? When your company goes through investor rounds, with any luck, you won’t be looking for money to simply run the business. Hopefully you have that. Instead, look for revenue to grow the business exponentially.

As you expand, keep in mind that the money is obviously helpful, but connections are often worth far more. For example, if your investors lead you to a big new brand or connection with major retailers or large distributors that you haven’t worked with yet, then you’re utilizing your investor, and not just their financial investment.

Or maybe you’re satisfied now with your market footprint, but you have certain issues that you’d like to solve? If you’re looking to improve your sales team, or your marketing funnel, you would want investors who have the specific background and connections that can help you address those problems.

Do your values line up with your investors?

This should be very important to any executive or entrepreneur who wants to make a difference in this world. If you are working with investors whose values align with your own, everybody will have more to gain from your company’s success. Dave Leyer, Co-Founder and Partner of 3L, recently said to me that “We invest in passionate founders solving large, important problems…” If your firm does well, it helps your investors’ bottom lines but also the causes that you both care about.

Furthermore, people judge you by the company – or companies – that you keep. The last thing you would ever want to do is partner with an investment firm or any business that is perceived by the corporate world or the public as a conflict to your company’s mission.

You should be transparent at the outset, when you’re introducing yourself to potential stakeholders, that while you understand that they want a return on their investment, you’re looking for a partner not only to reach a profitable destination but to be along the ride for the entire journey. Be clear that you’re looking to get from them something more than their signature on a check.

The investors who get it and see your vision and recognize that you value what they bring to the table beyond money – those are your people. When you value investors for more than money and you care about the VOI as much as they care about their ROI, that's when you'll start to see real profits.

Are Traasdahl is co-founder and CEO of Crisp, an open data platform that connects information and companies across the food industry supply chain.

