Beyond SpaceX: ETFs That Can Help to Tap the Growing Space Economy

The excitement surrounding a potential SpaceX IPO has helped reignite investor interest in the space economy, but the investment opportunity extends far beyond it. The space economy is rapidly evolving into a broader industrial ecosystem with applications across multiple sectors.

Maintaining a long-term focus on the space economy could prove rewarding, as the sector's expanding commercial opportunities may create substantial value for investors willing to embrace this emerging frontier. Underscoring this trend is the performance of the S&P Kensho Space Index. The space index, which measures the performance of companies operating in the space sector, has added 106.2% over the past year and 45.7% so far this year.

According to CNBC, the increasing use of low Earth orbit by companies looking to explore microgravity environments to develop and manufacture medicines underscores how the space investment theme is evolving and increasingly reaching beyond launches, satellites and defense into new commercial sectors such as healthcare.

The growing commercialization of space is creating opportunities that extend well beyond traditional aerospace activities. As quoted on the abovementioned article, Morgan Stanley forecasts the sector could exceed $1 trillion by 2040, with industries like semiconductors, telecommunications and healthcare seeking to capitalize on the unique advantages of operating in space. Among these, healthcare appears particularly well-positioned to benefit in the near term.

Why is the Pharmaceutical Industry Turning to Space?

As per the CNBC article, pharmaceutical manufacturing on Earth is heavily influenced by gravity-induced effects such as sedimentation and convection, both of which can alter particle distribution and crystal formation during drug development.

Per Phil Williams, biophysics professor at the University of Nottingham, as quoted on the abovementioned article, without the disruptive effects of gravity, scientists can cultivate highly uniform crystals in space. These crystals are generally more predictable and exhibit fewer imperfections, making them particularly valuable for pharmaceutical applications. Williams also stated that higher molecular uniformity can lead to more reliable drug formulations, making treatments easier for patients to receive and use.

ETFs to Capture the Space Investment Boom

Increasing exposure to space-focused funds could offer meaningful long-term growth potential. Investors should adopt a long-term horizon to fully capitalize on this growth trajectory.

Below, we have highlighted a few funds that can help investors increase and diversify their exposure to the growing space economy.

Investors can consider Procure Space ETF UFO, ARK Space & Defense Innovation ETF ARKX, SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF ROKT, Roundhill Space & Technology ETF MARS, Global X Space Tech ETF ORBX and Tema Space Innovators ETF NASA.

With a one-month average trading volume of 9.67 million shares, ARKX is the most liquid option, ideal for active trading strategies. However, to fully benefit from the sector’s growth trajectory, a long-term investment approach is recommended.

NASA has gathered an asset base of $2.56 billion, the largest among the other options. In terms of annual fees, ROKT is the cheapest option, charging 0.45%, which makes it more suitable for long-term investing.

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Procure Space ETF (UFO): ETF Research Reports

State Street SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (ROKT): ETF Research Reports

ARK Space & Defense Innovation ETF (ARKX): ETF Research Reports

Global X Space Tech ETF (ORBX): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.