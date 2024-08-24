Beyond the Recession Hype: 3 Unstoppable Stocks That Can Reward You for Years

There has been a lot of talk about a looming recession. Higher interest rates are slowing economic growth. Despite those fears, many market watchers believe we'll have a "soft landing" and avoid a recession.

However, even if we experience a harder landing, that shouldn't impact the ability of some companies to continue growing. For example, Essex Property Trust (NYSE: ESS), EastGroup Properties (NYSE: EGP), and NNN REIT (NYSE: NNN) have long histories of paying steadily growing dividends, even during recessionary periods. Because of that, these unstoppable stocks should continue rewarding their investors in the coming years.

This REIT's regional focus continues to pay dividends

Essex Property Trust has one of the longest dividend growth streaks in the REIT sector. The apartment REIT has increased its dividend for 30 straight years, which includes the last three recessions. The company has grown its payout by a cumulative 487% during that period.

Several factors have contributed to Essex Property's steady growth. A big driver is its focus on owning apartments in supply-constrained, high-demand West Coast markets. That combination drives superior long-term rent growth.

Essex Properties complements strong rent growth by making disciplined investments to expand its portfolio. It will acquire high-quality apartments when highly accretive opportunities arise. It will also invest in development projects when it can earn attractive returns. In addition, the REIT will make co-investments, structured financings, and complete redevelopment projects when it finds compelling opportunities. It has a strong balance sheet, giving it ample capacity to continue making value-enhancing investments when opportunities arise.

Building a growing dividend

EastGroup Properties has an excellent record of paying dividends. The industrial REIT recently declared its 178th consecutive quarterly dividend payment. It has raised or maintained its payout for 31 consecutive years, increasing it in 28 of those years, including the last 12 in a row.

The REIT has benefited from strong and growing demand for industrial real estate across the Sun Belt region. The steady in-migration of jobs and people has driven demand for these properties to support the growing regional economy and increasing adoption of e-commerce. Those catalysts have kept occupancy high while driving healthy rent growth.

Rent growth is only one leg of EastGroup Properties' growth strategy. The company invests in targeted development projects, redevelops existing properties, and makes acquisitions. EastGroup has built half its portfolio from the ground up by developing large-scale, expandable business parks. The REIT has a healthy balance sheet, giving it plenty of financial flexibility to continue expanding its portfolio.

A model of consistency

NNN REIT focuses on owning stable income-generating freestanding retail properties like auto service locations, convenience stores, and restaurants. It signs triple net or NNN leases (hence the name) with growing national and regional retail brands. Those leases require tenants to cover the building's operating costs, including routine maintenance, real estate taxes, and building insurance. As a result, the REIT collects very stable rental income.

NNN REIT has an elite record of paying dividends. This year marks its 35th consecutive year of increasing its payout. Only two other publicly traded REITs and fewer than 80 publicly traded companies overall currently have dividend growth streaks of 35 or more years.

A big driver of the REIT's consistent dividend growth is its conservative financial profile. It has a low dividend payout ratio for a REIT, enabling it to retain cash to help fund new investments into income-producing retail properties. It also has a strong investment-grade balance sheet, giving it additional flexibility to fund acquisitions. NNN REIT also partners with growing retailers, which supply it with a steady diet of sale-leaseback transaction opportunities.

These dividend payments should continue growing during the next downturn

Essex Property, EastGroup Properties, and NNN REIT have virtually unstoppable records of paying dividends. Driving their success is their focus on owning in-demand property types that they back with strong financial profiles. Those same factors should help them navigate future economic storms, making them great dividend stocks to buy if you're worried about a recession.

Should you invest $1,000 in Essex Property Trust right now?

Before you buy stock in Essex Property Trust, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Essex Property Trust wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $792,725!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 22, 2024

Matt DiLallo has positions in EastGroup Properties. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends EastGroup Properties. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.