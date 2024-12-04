Beyond Oil to Present at Investor Conference

Beyond Oil Ltd (TSE:BOIL) has released an update.
Beyond Oil Ltd., a food-tech company focused on healthier and more sustainable fried foods, is set to present at The Benchmark Company’s Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference in New York City. The conference provides a platform for companies to engage directly with investors through personalized meetings, enhancing investment opportunities.
