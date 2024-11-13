Beyond Oil Expands with Key Asia Market Entry

Beyond Oil Ltd (TSE:BOIL) has released an update.

Beyond Oil Ltd. has made a significant move into the Asian market with its first direct sale to Hap Chan, a major restaurant chain in the Philippines. The order includes over 10,000 units of Beyond Oil’s innovative filter powder, aimed at enhancing oil usage efficiency and sustainability in Hap Chan’s kitchens. This milestone aligns with Beyond Oil’s global expansion goals, highlighting its commitment to improving health standards in the food industry.

