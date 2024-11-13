News & Insights

Stocks

Beyond Oil Expands with Key Asia Market Entry

November 13, 2024 — 11:09 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Beyond Oil Ltd (TSE:BOIL) has released an update.

Beyond Oil Ltd. has made a significant move into the Asian market with its first direct sale to Hap Chan, a major restaurant chain in the Philippines. The order includes over 10,000 units of Beyond Oil’s innovative filter powder, aimed at enhancing oil usage efficiency and sustainability in Hap Chan’s kitchens. This milestone aligns with Beyond Oil’s global expansion goals, highlighting its commitment to improving health standards in the food industry.

For further insights into TSE:BOIL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.