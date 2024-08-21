Beyond The Numbers: 9 Analysts Discuss Take-Two Interactive Stock

Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) has been analyzed by 9 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $189.33, a high estimate of $200.00, and a low estimate of $179.00. This current average has increased by 2.0% from the previous average price target of $185.62.

The perception of Take-Two Interactive by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nick McKay Wedbush Maintains Outperform $190.00 $190.00 Mohammed Khallouf HSBC Announces Buy $179.00 - Mike Hickey Benchmark Maintains Buy $200.00 $200.00 Nick McKay Wedbush Maintains Outperform $190.00 $190.00 Nick McKay Wedbush Maintains Outperform $190.00 $190.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Maintains Outperform $185.00 $185.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $185.00 $175.00 James Heaney Jefferies Raises Buy $185.00 $175.00 David Karnovsky JP Morgan Raises Overweight $200.00 $180.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Take-Two Interactive. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Take-Two Interactive compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Take-Two Interactive's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Take-Two Interactive's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Found in 1993, Take-Two consists of three wholly owned labels, Rockstar Games, 2K, and Zynga. The firm is one of the world's largest independent video game publishers on consoles, PCs, smartphones, and tablets. Take-Two's franchise portfolio is headlined by Grand Theft Auto and contains other well-known titles such as NBA 2K, Civilization, Borderlands, Bioshock, and Xcom. Zynga mobile titles include Farmville, Empires & Puzzles, and CSR Racing.

Take-Two Interactive: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Take-Two Interactive's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.16% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Take-Two Interactive's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -19.58%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Take-Two Interactive's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -4.49% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Take-Two Interactive's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -2.08%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.69.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

