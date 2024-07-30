Beyond The Numbers: 9 Analysts Discuss ON Semiconductor Stock

In the latest quarter, 9 analysts provided ratings for ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 2 1 0 Last 30D 2 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 1 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated ON Semiconductor and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $87.67, accompanied by a high estimate of $100.00 and a low estimate of $65.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 2.87% increase from the previous average price target of $85.22.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive ON Semiconductor is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target William Stein Truist Securities Raises Buy $97.00 $85.00 David Williams Benchmark Raises Buy $90.00 $80.00 Harlan Sur JP Morgan Raises Neutral $88.00 $85.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Raises Positive $95.00 $85.00 Christopher Danely Citigroup Lowers Neutral $77.00 $85.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $65.00 $70.00 John Vinh Keybanc Lowers Overweight $85.00 $90.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Maintains Buy $92.00 $92.00 Blayne Curtis Jefferies Raises Buy $100.00 $95.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to ON Semiconductor. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of ON Semiconductor compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of ON Semiconductor's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into ON Semiconductor's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on ON Semiconductor analyst ratings.

About ON Semiconductor

Onsemi is a supplier of power semiconductors and sensors focused on the automotive and industrial markets. Onsemi is the second-largest power chipmaker in the world and the largest supplier of image sensors to the automotive market. While the firm used to be highly vertically integrated, it now pursues a hybrid manufacturing strategy for flexible capacity. Onsemi is pivoting to focus on emerging applications like electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles, industrial automation, and renewable energy.

ON Semiconductor: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, ON Semiconductor faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -4.95% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: ON Semiconductor's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 24.32%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ON Semiconductor's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.7% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): ON Semiconductor's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.39%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, ON Semiconductor faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

