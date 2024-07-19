Beyond The Numbers: 9 Analysts Discuss Quanta Services Stock

Across the recent three months, 9 analysts have shared their insights on Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $287.22, a high estimate of $310.00, and a low estimate of $250.00. This current average reflects an increase of 7.8% from the previous average price target of $266.44.

The standing of Quanta Services among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Wittmann Baird Raises Outperform $288.00 $287.00 John Staszak Argus Research Raises Buy $310.00 $285.00 Atidrip Modak Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $286.00 $259.00 Durgesh Chopra Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $288.00 $255.00 Brent Thielman DA Davidson Raises Neutral $250.00 $225.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $305.00 $301.00 Alex Rygiel B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $286.00 $246.00 Andrew Wittmann Baird Raises Outperform $287.00 $265.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $285.00 $275.00

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services is a leading provider of specialty contracting services, delivering comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, communications, pipeline, and energy industries in the United States, Canada, and Australia. Quanta reports its results under three reportable segments: electric power, renewables infrastructure, and underground utility and infrastructure. In 2021, the company acquired Blattner, a provider of comprehensive engineering, procurement, and construction solutions to customers in the renewable energy industry.

Quanta Services: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Quanta Services's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 13.62%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Quanta Services's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 2.35%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Quanta Services's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.87%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Quanta Services's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.74%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Quanta Services's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.63, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

