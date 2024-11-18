Beyond The Numbers: 9 Analysts Discuss Prologis Stock

Across the recent three months, 9 analysts have shared their insights on Prologis (NYSE:PLD), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 6 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $133.56, along with a high estimate of $146.00 and a low estimate of $124.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 1.31% lower than the prior average price target of $135.33.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Prologis among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Powell Barclays Raises Overweight $132.00 $131.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $136.00 $142.00 Michael Mueller JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $131.00 $138.00 Caitlin Burrows Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $132.00 $142.00 Anthony Powell Barclays Lowers Overweight $131.00 $142.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $128.00 $124.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $124.00 $122.00 Blaine Heck Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $146.00 $142.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $142.00 $135.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Prologis. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Prologis compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Prologis's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind Prologis

Prologis was formed by the June 2011 merger of AMB Property and Prologis Trust. The company develops, acquires, and operates around 1.2 billion square feet of high-quality industrial and logistics facilities across the globe. The company also has a strategic capital business segment that has around $60 billion of third-party AUM. The company is organized into four global divisions (Americas, Europe, Asia, and other Americas) and operates as a real estate investment trust.

Prologis's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Prologis showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.36% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Prologis's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 49.32% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Prologis's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.89%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Prologis's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.06%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Prologis's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.61, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

