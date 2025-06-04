Beyond The Numbers: 9 Analysts Discuss Patterson-UTI Energy Stock

Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) were provided by 9 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Patterson-UTI Energy, revealing an average target of $8.28, a high estimate of $12.00, and a low estimate of $6.50. A decline of 19.22% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Patterson-UTI Energy among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Charles Minervino Susquehanna Lowers Positive $8.00 $9.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $7.00 $9.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Announces Neutral $6.50 - Daniel Kutz Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $7.00 $9.00 David Anderson Barclays Lowers Overweight $8.00 $11.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Buy $12.00 $13.00 Charles Minervino Susquehanna Lowers Positive $9.00 $10.00 Ati Modak Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $8.00 $11.00 Daniel Kutz Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $9.00 $10.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Patterson-UTI Energy. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Patterson-UTI Energy compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Patterson-UTI Energy's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Patterson-UTI Energy's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Patterson-UTI Energy analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc is one of the substantial land rig drilling contractors in the United States. Its 2023 merger with NexTier greatly expanded its pressure pumping operations, as well, and the firm now controls nearly 20% of the North American market for drilling and completions services. The company operates under three reportable business segments: (i) drilling services, (ii) completion services, and (iii) drilling products. It also provides directional drilling services and tool rental services in united states onshore oil and gas basins.

Patterson-UTI Energy: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Patterson-UTI Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -15.22%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Patterson-UTI Energy's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.08%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Patterson-UTI Energy's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.03%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Patterson-UTI Energy's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.02%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Patterson-UTI Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.38, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

