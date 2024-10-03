Beyond The Numbers: 9 Analysts Discuss NICE Stock

Analysts' ratings for NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 9 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 7 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $254.89, a high estimate of $300.00, and a low estimate of $213.00. This current average represents a 2.51% decrease from the previous average price target of $261.44.

The perception of NICE by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $260.00 $260.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $250.00 $250.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Raises Outperform $260.00 $230.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $300.00 $300.00 Michael Latimore Northland Capital Markets Lowers Outperform $275.00 $305.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $225.00 $225.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $225.00 $225.00 Tavy Rosner Barclays Lowers Overweight $286.00 $320.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $213.00 $238.00

Nice is an enterprise software company that serves the customer engagement and financial crime and compliance markets. The company provides data analytics-based solutions through both a cloud platform and on-premises infrastructure. Within customer engagement, Nice's CXone platform delivers solutions focused on contact center software and workforce engagement management, or WEM. Contact center offerings include solutions for digital self-service, customer journey and experience optimization, and compliance. WEM products optimize call center efficiency, leveraging data and AI analytics for call volume forecasting and agent scheduling. Within financial crime and compliance, Nice offers risk and investigation management, fraud prevention, anti-money laundering, and compliance solutions.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: NICE's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 14.33%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: NICE's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 17.43%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): NICE's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.36%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): NICE's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.29%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.16.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

