Beyond The Numbers: 9 Analysts Discuss Intuit Stock

During the last three months, 9 analysts shared their evaluations of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $755.67, with a high estimate of $800.00 and a low estimate of $600.00. Marking an increase of 4.82%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $720.89.

The standing of Intuit among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $800.00 $740.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $768.00 $768.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Overweight $740.00 $745.00 Sterling Auty JP Morgan Raises Neutral $600.00 $585.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Buy $790.00 $770.00 Brad Reback Stifel Raises Buy $795.00 $690.00 Daniel Jester BMO Capital Raises Outperform $760.00 $700.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Raises Buy $780.00 $730.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $768.00 $760.00

All You Need to Know About Intuit

Intuit is a provider of small-business accounting software (QuickBooks), personal tax solutions (TurboTax), and professional tax offerings (Lacerte). Founded in the mid-1980s, Intuit controls the majority of US market share for small-business accounting and do-it-yourself tax-filing software.

A Deep Dive into Intuit's Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Intuit's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 17.4%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.63%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Intuit's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.11%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Intuit's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.06%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.36.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

