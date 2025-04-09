Beyond The Numbers: 9 Analysts Discuss Ford Motor Stock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 9 analysts have published ratings on Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the last three months.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 4 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 2 1 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $10.39, along with a high estimate of $15.50 and a low estimate of $7.00. This current average has decreased by 16.07% from the previous average price target of $12.38.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Ford Motor. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Daniel Roeska |Bernstein |Lowers |Underperform | $7.00|$9.40 | |Ryan Brinkman |JP Morgan |Lowers |Overweight | $11.00|$13.00 | |Alexander Potter |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Neutral | $9.00|$13.00 | |Chris McNally |Evercore ISI Group |Lowers |In-Line | $10.00|$11.00 | |Ryan Brinkman |JP Morgan |Lowers |Overweight | $13.00|$14.00 | |Tom Narayan |RBC Capital |Lowers |Sector Perform | $9.00|$10.00 | |Colin Langan |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Underweight | $8.00|$9.00 | |John Murphy |B of A Securities |Lowers |Buy | $15.50|$19.00 | |Dan Levy |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $11.00|$13.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Ford Motor. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Ford Motor. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Ford Motor compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Ford Motor compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Ford Motor's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into Ford Motor's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Ford Motor analyst ratings.

Delving into Ford Motor's Background

Ford Motor Co. manufactures automobiles under its Ford and Lincoln brands. In March 2022, the company announced that it will run its combustion engine business, Ford Blue, and its BEV business, Ford Model e, as separate businesses but still all under Ford Motor. The company has nearly 13% market share in the United States, about 10% share in the UK, and under 2% share in China including unconsolidated affiliates. Sales in the US made up about 68% of 2024 total company revenue. Ford has about 171,000 employees, including about 56,500 UAW employees, and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

Breaking Down Ford Motor's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Ford Motor displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.89%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Ford Motor's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 3.78%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.09%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ford Motor's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.64%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Ford Motor's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.59, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for F

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Goldman Sachs Downgrades Buy Neutral Apr 2025 Bernstein Downgrades Market Perform Underperform Mar 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for F

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.