Beyond The Numbers: 9 Analysts Discuss Elevance Health Stock

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 4 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $505.0, a high estimate of $529.00, and a low estimate of $478.00. Highlighting a 0.86% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $509.38.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Elevance Health by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Overweight $480.00 $522.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $478.00 $478.00 Jason Cassorla Guggenheim Maintains Buy $518.00 $518.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $485.00 $485.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Overweight $522.00 $512.00 Michael Ha Baird Lowers Neutral $529.00 $625.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $510.00 $480.00 Jason Cassorla Guggenheim Announces Buy $518.00 - Ann Hynes Mizuho Raises Outperform $505.00 $455.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Elevance Health. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Elevance Health compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Elevance Health's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

All You Need to Know About Elevance Health

Elevance Health remains one of the leading health insurers in the US, providing medical benefits to 46 million medical members as of December 2024. The company offers employer, individual, and government-sponsored coverage plans. Elevance differs from its peers in its unique position as the largest single provider of Blue Cross Blue Shield branded coverage, operating as the licensee for the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association in 14 states. Through acquisitions, such as the Amerigroup deal in 2012 and MMM in 2021, Elevance's reach expands beyond those states through government-sponsored programs, such as Medicaid and Medicare Advantage plans, too. It is also an emerging player in pharmacy benefit management and other healthcare services.

Breaking Down Elevance Health's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Elevance Health displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 14.83%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 4.46%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Elevance Health's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.21%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Elevance Health's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.85%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, Elevance Health adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

