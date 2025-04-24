Beyond The Numbers: 9 Analysts Discuss Avery Dennison Stock

9 analysts have shared their evaluations of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Avery Dennison, presenting an average target of $199.22, a high estimate of $225.00, and a low estimate of $172.00. A decline of 9.08% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Avery Dennison among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Jeffrey Zekauskas |JP Morgan |Lowers |Neutral | $172.00|$205.00 | |Matt Roberts |Raymond James |Lowers |Outperform | $194.00|$208.00 | |Michael Roxland |Truist Securities |Lowers |Buy | $210.00|$215.00 | |John Dunigan |Jefferies |Announces |Hold | $175.00|- | |Joshua Spector |UBS |Lowers |Neutral | $189.00|$207.00 | |Scott Gaffner |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $225.00|$245.00 | |Matt Roberts |Raymond James |Lowers |Outperform | $208.00|$218.00 | |Michael Roxland |Truist Securities |Lowers |Buy | $215.00|$245.00 | |Jeffrey Zekauskas |JP Morgan |Lowers |Overweight | $205.00|$210.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Avery Dennison. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Avery Dennison. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Avery Dennison compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Avery Dennison compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Capture valuable insights into Avery Dennison's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Avery Dennison analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison manufactures pressure-sensitive materials, merchandise tags, and labels. The company also runs a specialty converting business that produces radio-frequency identification, or RFID, inlays and labels. Avery Dennison draws a significant amount of revenue from outside the United States, with international operations accounting for the majority of total sales.

Avery Dennison: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Avery Dennison's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.56% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Avery Dennison's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 7.96%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Avery Dennison's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.39% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Avery Dennison's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.06%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.36.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AVY

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Baird Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for AVY

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.