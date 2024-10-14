Beyond The Numbers: 9 Analysts Discuss Abbott Laboratories Stock

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) underwent analysis by 9 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 4 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $128.22, a high estimate of $143.00, and a low estimate of $120.00. Marking an increase of 4.61%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $122.57.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Abbott Laboratories among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jayson Bedford Raymond James Raises Outperform $129.00 $122.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $130.00 $125.00 Suraj Kalia Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $130.00 - Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $124.00 $120.00 Raj Denhoy Jefferies Maintains Hold $120.00 $120.00 Adam Maeder Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $131.00 - Raj Denhoy Jefferies Raises Buy $120.00 $112.00 Joanna Wiensch Citigroup Raises Buy $127.00 $119.00 Matt Miksic Barclays Raises Overweight $143.00 $140.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Abbott Laboratories. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Abbott Laboratories compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Abbott Laboratories's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Abbott Laboratories's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Abbott Laboratories analyst ratings.

Discovering Abbott Laboratories: A Closer Look

Abbott manufactures and markets cardiovascular and diabetes devices, adult and pediatric nutritional products, diagnostic equipment and testing kits, and branded generic drugs. Products include pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators, neuromodulation devices, coronary stents, catheters, infant formula, nutritional liquids for adults, continuous glucose monitors, and immunoassays and point-of-care diagnostic equipment. Abbott derives approximately 60% of sales outside the United States.

Key Indicators: Abbott Laboratories's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Abbott Laboratories showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.0% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Abbott Laboratories's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 12.55%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Abbott Laboratories's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.33% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Abbott Laboratories's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.79%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, Abbott Laboratories adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ABT

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Jan 2022 Raymond James Maintains Outperform Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for ABT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.