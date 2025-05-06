Beyond The Numbers: 8 Analysts Discuss Upwork Stock

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) has been analyzed by 8 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $18.38, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. Experiencing a 0.27% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $18.43.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Upwork. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $19.00 $19.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Lowers Buy $20.00 $21.00 Nat Schindler Scotiabank Announces Sector Perform $15.00 - Andrew Boone Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $18.00 $18.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth MKM Lowers Buy $19.00 $20.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $18.00 $16.00 Kunal Madhukar UBS Raises Neutral $19.00 $18.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Raises Buy $19.00 $17.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Upwork. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Upwork compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Upwork's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Upwork's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Upwork: A Closer Look

Upwork Inc is a United States-based company that operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with skilled independent professionals. The company develops platform for hiring and freelancing purposes. Its products offering include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The business generates revenue from Talent and Clients across the USA, India, the Philippines and the rest of the world. Substantial income is derived from providing services to clients.

A Deep Dive into Upwork's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Upwork displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.1%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Upwork's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 76.86%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Upwork's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 29.83%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Upwork's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.94%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Upwork's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.64.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

