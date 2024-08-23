Beyond The Numbers: 8 Analysts Discuss Twilio Stock

8 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $73.5, a high estimate of $85.00, and a low estimate of $60.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 1.48% from the previous average price target of $72.43.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Twilio is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $85.00 $75.00 Ryan Macwilliams Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $65.00 $70.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Raises Overweight $78.00 $76.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $65.00 $60.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $83.00 $77.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $77.00 $79.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Announces Buy $75.00 - Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $60.00 $70.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Twilio. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Twilio compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Twilio's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Twilio's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Twilio's Background

Twilio is a cloud-based communications platform-as-a-service company offering communication building blocks that allow for a fully customized customer engagement experience spanning voice, video, chat, and SMS messaging. It does this through various application programming interfaces and prebuilt solution applications aimed at improving customer engagement. The company leverages its Super Network, a global network of carrier relationships, to facilitate high-speed, cost-effective communication.

Financial Milestones: Twilio's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Twilio displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.31%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Twilio's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -2.94%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Twilio's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -0.35%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Twilio's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.29%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Twilio's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.13, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

