Beyond The Numbers: 8 Analysts Discuss Treace Medical Concepts Stock

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) has been analyzed by 8 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 5 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Treace Medical Concepts, revealing an average target of $8.25, a high estimate of $16.00, and a low estimate of $5.50. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 38.62% lower than the prior average price target of $13.44.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of Treace Medical Concepts's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Hold $9.00 $7.00 Drew Ranieri Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $8.00 $5.50 Danielle Antalffy UBS Lowers Neutral $6.50 $16.00 Drew Ranieri Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $5.50 $15.00 Danielle Antalffy UBS Lowers Buy $16.00 $17.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Hold $7.00 $17.00 Robbie Marcus JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $8.00 $15.00 Rick Wise Stifel Lowers Hold $6.00 $15.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Treace Medical Concepts. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Treace Medical Concepts compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Capture valuable insights into Treace Medical Concepts's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Treace Medical Concepts analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know Treace Medical Concepts Better

Treace Medical Concepts Inc is a commercial-stage orthopaedic medical device company. It is focused on advancing the standard of care for the surgical management of bunion deformities. The company's patented Lapiplasty 3D Bunion Correction procedure is designed to reproducibly correct all planes of the bunion deformity and address the root cause of the bunion, while allowing patients to return to their active lives quickly. The Company operates and manages its business as one segment, which is the business of designing, manufacturing, and marketing medical devices for physicians, surgeons, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals.

Treace Medical Concepts: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Treace Medical Concepts showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 21.12% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Treace Medical Concepts's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -36.54%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Treace Medical Concepts's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -14.13%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.55%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, Treace Medical Concepts adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for TMCI

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Mar 2022 Stifel Maintains Buy Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Upgrades Equal-Weight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for TMCI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.