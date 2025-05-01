Beyond The Numbers: 8 Analysts Discuss Tradeweb Markets Stock

In the preceding three months, 8 analysts have released ratings for Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Tradeweb Markets, presenting an average target of $162.0, a high estimate of $212.00, and a low estimate of $145.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 3.93% increase from the previous average price target of $155.88.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Tradeweb Markets. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Overweight $146.00 $137.00 Bill Katz TD Securities Raises Buy $159.00 $153.00 Bill Katz TD Cowen Raises Buy $153.00 $142.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $177.00 $149.00 Michael Carrier B of A Securities Raises Buy $212.00 $197.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Lowers Overweight $149.00 $154.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $145.00 $150.00 Alex Kramm UBS Lowers Buy $155.00 $165.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Tradeweb Markets. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Tradeweb Markets. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Tradeweb Markets compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Tradeweb Markets compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Tradeweb Markets's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Tradeweb Markets's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Tradeweb Markets analyst ratings.

Delving into Tradeweb Markets's Background

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in New York City, Tradeweb Markets is a leading fixed-income trading platform. While it does offer electronic processing for some voice-negotiated trades, the company focuses primarily on providing electronic trading networks that connect broker/dealers, institutional clients, and retail customers. While the company offers trading in a wide variety of products, the bulk of its business is in U.S. and European government debt, mortgage-backed securities, interest-rate swaps, and U.S. and international corporate bonds. The firm also sells fixed-income trading and price data, primarily through a deal with Refinitiv's Eikon service.

Financial Insights: Tradeweb Markets

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Tradeweb Markets's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 25.23%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Tradeweb Markets's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 30.66%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tradeweb Markets's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.47%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tradeweb Markets's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.95%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Tradeweb Markets's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.01.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for TW

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight May 2025 TD Securities Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 TD Cowen Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for TW

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.