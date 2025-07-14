Beyond The Numbers: 8 Analysts Discuss Super Group (SGHC) Stock

Analysts' ratings for Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 8 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $13.0, with a high estimate of $15.00 and a low estimate of $11.00. This current average has increased by 15.15% from the previous average price target of $11.29.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Super Group (SGHC). The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jordan Bender JMP Securities Announces Market Outperform $15.00 - Jason Tilchen Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $15.00 $14.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Raises Buy $14.00 $11.00 Clark Lampen BTIG Raises Buy $11.00 $9.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Raises Buy $11.00 $10.00 Jason Tilchen Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $14.00 $12.00 Jason Tilchen Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $12.00 $11.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Maintains Buy $12.00 $12.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Super Group (SGHC). This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Super Group (SGHC). This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Super Group (SGHC) compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Super Group (SGHC) compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Super Group (SGHC)'s stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Super Group (SGHC)'s market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Super Group (SGHC) analyst ratings.

Discovering Super Group (SGHC): A Closer Look

Super Group (SGHC) Ltd is a holding company that operates online sports betting and gaming businesses. The company's reportable segments are Betway, Spin, and Other. A majority of its revenue is generated from the Betway segment, which is a single-brand online sports betting and casino offering with licenses to operate throughout Europe, the Americas, and Africa. Spin is the company's multi-brand online casino offering, having a diverse portfolio of casino brands such as Jackpot City, Spin Casino, Dream Bingo, Mirror Bingo, etc., designed to be culturally relevant globally while aiming to offer a wide range of casino products. Geographically, the company generates maximum revenue from Africa and Middle East, followed by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South/Latin America.

Super Group (SGHC)'s Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Super Group (SGHC)'s financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 25.49% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Super Group (SGHC)'s net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 11.41%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.63%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Super Group (SGHC)'s financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 5.41%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Super Group (SGHC)'s debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.11.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SGHC

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 JMP Securities Initiates Coverage On Market Outperform Jul 2025 Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy Buy Jul 2025 Needham Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for SGHC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.