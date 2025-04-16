Beyond The Numbers: 8 Analysts Discuss Sprinklr Stock

Ratings for Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) were provided by 8 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $11.56, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $8.00. This current average represents a 3.18% decrease from the previous average price target of $11.94.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Sprinklr is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|------------------------|---------------|-----------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Elizabeth Porter |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $8.00|$11.00 | |Clark Wright |DA Davidson |Lowers |Neutral | $8.00|$11.00 | |Patrick Walravens |Citizens Capital Markets|Maintains |Market Outperform| $17.00|$17.00 | |Elizabeth Porter |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Equal-Weight | $11.00|$10.00 | | Allan Verkhovski |Scotiabank |Raises |Sector Perform | $9.00|$8.50 | |Catharine Trebnick |Rosenblatt |Raises |Buy | $12.00|$10.50 | |Patrick Walravens |JMP Securities |Maintains |Market Outperform| $17.00|$17.00 | |Catharine Trebnick |Rosenblatt |Maintains |Buy | $10.50|$10.50 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Sprinklr. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Sprinklr. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sprinklr compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sprinklr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Sprinklr's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Sprinklr's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Sprinklr analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

All You Need to Know About Sprinklr

Sprinklr Inc is engaged in enabling customer-facing teams, from Customer Service to Marketing, to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage AI to deliver customer experiences at scale all on one unified AI-based platform. It focuses on empowering companies to deliver next-generation, unified engagement journeys that reimagine the customer's experience. Its products include Sprinklr Service, Sprinklr Social, Sprinklr Insights and Sprinklr Marketing. The company operates in the Americas, EMEA, and other countries. It derives maximum revenue from the Americas.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Sprinklr

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Sprinklr displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.29%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 48.72%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sprinklr's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 17.79% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sprinklr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 9.16%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Sprinklr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.08, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CXM

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Apr 2025 DA Davidson Maintains Neutral Neutral Mar 2025 Citizens Capital Markets Reiterates Market Outperform Market Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for CXM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.