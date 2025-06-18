Beyond The Numbers: 8 Analysts Discuss SanDisk Stock

In the last three months, 8 analysts have published ratings on SanDisk (NASDAQ:SNDK), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for SanDisk, presenting an average target of $59.12, a high estimate of $80.00, and a low estimate of $39.00. This current average has decreased by 5.41% from the previous average price target of $62.50.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of SanDisk by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Announces Buy $61.00 - Mark Miller Benchmark Announces Buy $58.00 - Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $45.00 $56.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $70.00 $84.00 Thomas O'Malley Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $39.00 $50.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Outperform $50.00 $60.00 Mehdi Hosseini Susquehanna Announces Positive $70.00 - Matt Bryson Wedbush Announces Outperform $80.00 -

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to SanDisk. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of SanDisk compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of SanDisk compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of SanDisk's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

SanDisk Corp is one of the five largest suppliers of NAND flash memory semiconductors globally. Sandisk is vertically integrated, producing substantially all of its flash chips at manufacturing sites across Japan via a joint-venture framework with Kioxia. Sandisk then repackages majority of its chips into SSDs for consumer electronics, external storage, or cloud storage. Sandisk was formerly a piece of Western Digital for nine years (after being acquired in 2016) and was spun off as an independent company in 2025.

SanDisk: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining SanDisk's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.59% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -114.04%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): SanDisk's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -18.27%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): SanDisk's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -14.22%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, SanDisk adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

