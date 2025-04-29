Beyond The Numbers: 8 Analysts Discuss Qualcomm Stock

Ratings for Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) were provided by 8 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $188.62, along with a high estimate of $250.00 and a low estimate of $145.00. A decline of 7.93% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Qualcomm by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Samik Chatterjee |JP Morgan |Announces |Overweight | $185.00|- | |Christopher Danely |Citigroup |Lowers |Neutral | $145.00|$185.00 | |Joshua Buchalter |TD Cowen |Lowers |Buy | $160.00|$195.00 | |Cody Acree |Benchmark |Maintains |Buy | $240.00|$240.00 | |Mark Lipacis |Evercore ISI Group |Lowers |In-Line | $179.00|$199.00 | |Matthew Prisco |Cantor Fitzgerald |Maintains |Neutral | $160.00|$160.00 | |Harsh Kumar |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Overweight | $190.00|$205.00 | |Kevin Cassidy |Rosenblatt |Maintains |Buy | $250.00|$250.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Qualcomm. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Qualcomm. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Qualcomm compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Qualcomm compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Qualcomm's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Qualcomm's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Qualcomm: A Closer Look

Qualcomm develops and licenses wireless technology and designs chips for smartphones. The company's key patents revolve around CDMA and OFDMA technologies, which are standards in wireless communications that are the backbone of all 3G, 4G, and 5G networks. Qualcomm's IP is licensed by virtually all wireless device makers. The firm is also the world's largest wireless chip vendor, supplying nearly every premier handset maker with leading-edge processors. Qualcomm also sells RF-front end modules into smartphones, as well as chips into automotive and Internet of Things markets.

Financial Insights: Qualcomm

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Qualcomm displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 17.45%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Qualcomm's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 27.25%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Qualcomm's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 11.97%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Qualcomm's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.74%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, Qualcomm faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

