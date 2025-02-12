Beyond The Numbers: 8 Analysts Discuss OneStream Stock

Ratings for OneStream (NASDAQ:OS) were provided by 8 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 2 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $34.88, a high estimate of $40.00, and a low estimate of $26.00. A decline of 2.21% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive OneStream. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Jester BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $34.00 $38.00 John Difucci Guggenheim Maintains Buy $35.00 $35.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $38.00 $38.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $26.00 $30.00 Steven Enders Citigroup Lowers Neutral $32.00 $36.00 Chris Quintero Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $37.00 $37.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Announces Outperform $40.00 - Adam Hotchkiss Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $37.00 -

Discovering OneStream: A Closer Look

OneStream Inc is an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and broader operational data and processes within a single platform. The Digital Finance Cloud of the company provides a comprehensive, dynamic, and predictive view of the entire enterprise, providing corporate leaders the control, visibility, and agility required to proactively adjust business and day-to-day execution.

Key Indicators: OneStream's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: OneStream displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 20.69%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -133.14%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -80.43%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): OneStream's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -30.44%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: OneStream's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.06, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

