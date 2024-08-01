Beyond The Numbers: 8 Analysts Discuss Ocular Therapeutix Stock

Analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 8 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $14.0, along with a high estimate of $22.00 and a low estimate of $7.00. This current average represents a 3.45% decrease from the previous average price target of $14.50.

A clear picture of Ocular Therapeutix's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Yi Chen HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $14.00 $14.00 Biren Amin Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $15.00 $15.00 Tara Bancroft TD Cowen Raises Buy $11.00 $7.00 Joseph Catanzaro Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $15.00 $15.00 Yi Chen HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $14.00 $14.00 Yi Chen HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $14.00 $16.00 Jonathan Wolleben JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $22.00 $24.00 Tara Bancroft TD Cowen Lowers Hold $7.00 $11.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Ocular Therapeutix. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ocular Therapeutix compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Ocular Therapeutix's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Ocular Therapeutix's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix Inc is a biotechnology company that specializes in therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. The company uses its proprietary hydrogel platform technology to deliver therapeutic agents to the eye. Its pipeline consists of eye medication that aims to overcome the limitations of current eye-drop-based therapies for ophthalmic diseases and conditions. Its pipeline product includes Dextenza, OTX-TIC, OTX-TKI, and OTX-IVT.

Ocular Therapeutix: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Ocular Therapeutix's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.47%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Ocular Therapeutix's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -438.93%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ocular Therapeutix's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -25.99%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ocular Therapeutix's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -16.4%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, Ocular Therapeutix adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

