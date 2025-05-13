Beyond The Numbers: 8 Analysts Discuss Northern Oil & Gas Stock

Across the recent three months, 8 analysts have shared their insights on Northern Oil & Gas (NYSE:NOG), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $36.88, a high estimate of $45.00, and a low estimate of $30.00. This current average has decreased by 11.66% from the previous average price target of $41.75.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Northern Oil & Gas. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $30.00 $34.00 William Janela Mizuho Lowers Neutral $33.00 $35.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $34.00 $34.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $34.00 $40.00 Noah Hungness B of A Securities Lowers Buy $41.00 $48.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $38.00 $43.00 Paul Diamond Citigroup Lowers Buy $45.00 $55.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $40.00 $45.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Northern Oil & Gas. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Northern Oil & Gas. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Northern Oil & Gas compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Northern Oil & Gas compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Northern Oil & Gas's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into Northern Oil & Gas's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Northern Oil & Gas analyst ratings.

Delving into Northern Oil & Gas's Background

Northern Oil & Gas Inc is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business is crude oil and natural gas exploration, development, and production. The company's oil and natural gas sales come from three geographic areas in the United States: the Williston Basin (North Dakota and Montana), the Permian Basin (New Mexico and Texas), the Uinta Basin, and the Appalachian Basin (Pennsylvania and Ohio).

Northern Oil & Gas's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Northern Oil & Gas's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.5%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Northern Oil & Gas's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 23.95% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Northern Oil & Gas's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.89%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.46%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, Northern Oil & Gas faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

