Beyond The Numbers: 8 Analysts Discuss Las Vegas Sands Stock

Ratings for Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) were provided by 8 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $59.5, a high estimate of $69.00, and a low estimate of $49.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 2.25% increase from the previous average price target of $58.19.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Las Vegas Sands is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $49.00 $51.00 Chad Beynon Macquarie Maintains Outperform $58.00 $58.00 George Choi Citigroup Raises Buy $67.00 $64.50 Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $59.00 $60.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $51.00 $54.00 David Katz Jefferies Raises Buy $69.00 $60.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Overweight $61.00 $58.00 Joseph Greff JP Morgan Raises Overweight $62.00 $60.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Las Vegas Sands. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Las Vegas Sands compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Las Vegas Sands's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands is the world's largest operator of fully integrated resorts, featuring casino, hotel, entertainment, food and beverage, retail, and convention center operations. The company owns the Venetian Macao, Sands Macao, Londoner Macao, Four Seasons Hotel Macao, and Parisian Macao, as well as the Marina Bay Sands resort in Singapore. We expect Sands to open a fourth tower in Singapore in 2031. Its Venetian and Palazzo Las Vegas assets in the US were sold to Apollo and Vici in 2022. After the sale of its Vegas assets, the company generates all its EBITDA from Asia, with its casino operations generating the majority of sales.

Financial Insights: Las Vegas Sands

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Challenges: Las Vegas Sands's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.65%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Las Vegas Sands's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 11.19%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Las Vegas Sands's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.27%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.54%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Las Vegas Sands's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 4.77, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

