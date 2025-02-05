Beyond The Numbers: 8 Analysts Discuss Janus Henderson Group Stock

In the last three months, 8 analysts have published ratings on Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Janus Henderson Group, revealing an average target of $46.0, a high estimate of $53.00, and a low estimate of $43.00. This current average has increased by 5.75% from the previous average price target of $43.50.

The perception of Janus Henderson Group by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Overweight $53.00 $44.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Neutral $45.00 $42.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $46.00 $43.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $43.00 $45.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $44.00 $45.00 Andrei Stadnik Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $48.00 $46.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $45.00 $41.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $44.00 $42.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Janus Henderson Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Janus Henderson Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Janus Henderson Group's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Janus Henderson Group's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group provides investment management services to retail intermediary (56% of managed assets), self-directed (23%) and institutional (21%) clients. At the end of September 2024, active equities (63%), fixed-income (21%), multi-asset (14%) and alternative (2%) investment platforms constituted the company's $382.3 billion in assets under management. Janus Henderson sources most of its managed assets from clients in North America (61%), with customers from Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (29%) and the Asia-Pacific region (10%) accounting for the remainder.

Janus Henderson Group: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Janus Henderson Group showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 13.36% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Janus Henderson Group's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 16.76%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Janus Henderson Group's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.54%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Janus Henderson Group's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.67% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, Janus Henderson Group adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

