Beyond The Numbers: 8 Analysts Discuss GoDaddy Stock

Analysts' ratings for GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 8 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $216.25, a high estimate of $240.00, and a low estimate of $180.00. This current average represents a 3.57% decrease from the previous average price target of $224.25.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of GoDaddy among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brad Erickson RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $225.00 $225.00 Alexei Gogolev JP Morgan Raises Overweight $240.00 $231.00 Trevor Young Barclays Lowers Overweight $235.00 $243.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $225.00 $230.00 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $180.00 $177.00 Ygal Arounian Citigroup Lowers Buy $234.00 $260.00 Elizabeth Elliott Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $206.00 $228.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Lowers Hold $185.00 $200.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to GoDaddy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to GoDaddy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of GoDaddy compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of GoDaddy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for GoDaddy's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into GoDaddy's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on GoDaddy analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About GoDaddy

GoDaddy provides domain registration and aftermarket services, website hosting, security, design, and business productivity tools, commerce solutions, and domain registry services. The company primarily targets micro- to small businesses, website design professionals, registrar peers, and domain investors. Since acquiring payment processing platform Poynt in 2021, the company has expanded into omnicommerce solutions, including offering an online payment gateway and offline point-of-sale devices.

Understanding the Numbers: GoDaddy's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: GoDaddy displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.74%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: GoDaddy's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 18.38% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 49.23%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): GoDaddy's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.73% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: GoDaddy's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 19.46. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for GDDY

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 RBC Capital Reiterates Outperform Outperform May 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight May 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for GDDY

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.