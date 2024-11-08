Beyond The Numbers: 8 Analysts Discuss EPAM Sys Stock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 8 analysts have published ratings on EPAM Sys (NYSE:EPAM) in the last three months.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $237.38, a high estimate of $265.00, and a low estimate of $204.00. Marking an increase of 6.79%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $222.29.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of EPAM Sys by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mayank Tandon Needham Raises Buy $265.00 $215.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $258.00 $225.00 Ryan Potter Citigroup Raises Neutral $210.00 $207.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $225.00 $225.00 Surinder Thind Jefferies Raises Buy $250.00 $237.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Raises Overweight $262.00 $222.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $225.00 $225.00 Bryan Keane Deutsche Bank Announces Hold $204.00 -

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to EPAM Sys. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of EPAM Sys compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of EPAM Sys's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of EPAM Sys's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on EPAM Sys analyst ratings.

Delving into EPAM Sys's Background

EPAM Systems is a global IT services firm that offers platform engineering, software development, and consulting services. EPAM's largest market is North America, which represents approximately 60% of revenues. Offerings span assisting companies with new technologies, such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and robotics.

Financial Insights: EPAM Sys

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining EPAM Sys's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.02% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: EPAM Sys's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.6%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): EPAM Sys's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.87%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.29%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: EPAM Sys's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.05, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

