Beyond The Numbers: 8 Analysts Discuss Emerson Electric Stock

During the last three months, 8 analysts shared their evaluations of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $124.25, a high estimate of $139.00, and a low estimate of $103.00. This current average has decreased by 2.6% from the previous average price target of $127.57.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Emerson Electric is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $115.00 $132.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $139.00 $140.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $103.00 $110.00 Michael Halloran Baird Raises Neutral $117.00 $116.00 Christopher Glynn Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $120.00 $125.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $128.00 $137.00 Richard Radbourne Redburn Atlantic Announces Buy $135.00 - Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $137.00 $133.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Emerson Electric. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Emerson Electric compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Emerson Electric's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Get to Know Emerson Electric Better

Emerson Electric sells automation equipment and services under two segments: intelligent devices and software control. Within software and control, it also holds a majority interest in AspenTech, an industrial software business, and owns a test and measurement business that was formerly National Instruments. Intelligent devices also holds Emerson's tools business, which boasts several household brands, like Ridgid. Emerson's automation business is most known for its process manufacturing solutions, which consists of measurement and analytical instrumentation, as well as control valves and actuators, among other products and services. Nearly half of the firm's geographic sales come from the Americas.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Emerson Electric

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Emerson Electric's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 11.0%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Emerson Electric's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.51% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.58%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Emerson Electric's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.71% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, Emerson Electric adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

