Beyond The Numbers: 8 Analysts Discuss DexCom Stock

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) underwent analysis by 8 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $98.88, a high estimate of $106.00, and a low estimate of $89.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 3.72% increase from the previous average price target of $95.33.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of DexCom by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Wood Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $89.00 $82.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Announces Buy $102.00 - Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $104.00 - Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Buy $102.00 $82.00 Matt Miksic Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $93.00 $90.00 William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $106.00 $103.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $90.00 $100.00 Jeff Johnson Baird Lowers Outperform $105.00 $115.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to DexCom. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to DexCom. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of DexCom compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of DexCom compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of DexCom's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on DexCom analyst ratings.

Get to Know DexCom Better

Dexcom designs and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring systems for diabetic patients. CGM systems serve as an alternative to the traditional blood glucose meter process, and the company is evolving its CGM systems to provide integration with insulin pumps from Insulet and Tandem for automatic insulin delivery.

Financial Insights: DexCom

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: DexCom's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 12.49%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: DexCom's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.17% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): DexCom's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.82%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.59%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.14, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for DXCM

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Jun 2025 Truist Securities Initiates Coverage On Buy May 2025 Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage On Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for DXCM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.