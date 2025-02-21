Beyond The Numbers: 8 Analysts Discuss Dana Stock

Dana (NYSE:DAN) has been analyzed by 8 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 1 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $17.62, a high estimate of $23.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. This current average has increased by 36.8% from the previous average price target of $12.88.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Dana. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tom Narayan RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $16.00 $13.00 Dan Levy Barclays Raises Overweight $23.00 $18.00 Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Raises Overweight $20.00 $14.00 Joseph Spak UBS Raises Buy $20.00 $18.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $16.00 $10.00 Joseph Spak UBS Raises Buy $18.00 $11.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $10.00 $7.00 Dan Levy Barclays Raises Overweight $18.00 $12.00

Unveiling the Story Behind Dana

Dana Inc is engaged in the designing and manufacturing of efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets across the globe. The company has four operating segments: Light Vehicles, Power Technologies, Commercial Vehicle, and Off-Highway. The Light Vehicles segment generates the majority portion of revenue by providing products to support light vehicle OEMs. Its products are designed for light trucks, SUVs, CUVs, vans, and passenger cars.

Key Indicators: Dana's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Dana's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.23%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 0.16%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.27%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dana's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.05%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Dana's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.02. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

