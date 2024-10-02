Beyond The Numbers: 8 Analysts Discuss Brighthouse Finl Stock

In the preceding three months, 8 analysts have released ratings for Brighthouse Finl (NASDAQ:BHF), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 1 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $50.75, a high estimate of $63.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. Highlighting a 1.46% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $51.50.

The standing of Brighthouse Finl among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Barnidge Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $47.00 $44.00 Alex Scott Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $48.00 - Brett Osetec Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $43.00 $47.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Announces Underweight $40.00 - Thomas Gallagher Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $52.00 $56.00 Suneet Kamath Jefferies Raises Buy $63.00 $59.00 Suneet Kamath Jefferies Raises Buy $59.00 $54.00 Suneet Kamath Jefferies Raises Buy $54.00 $49.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Brighthouse Finl. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Brighthouse Finl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Brighthouse Finl's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Brighthouse Finl's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Brighthouse Financial Inc is a United States-based provider of annuity products and life insurance through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with distribution partners. Its segments are Annuities, Life, and Run-off. It derives a majority of the revenue from the Annuities segment which includes variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities. The life segment includes variable, term, universal, and whole life policies.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Brighthouse Finl's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 663.79%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Brighthouse Finl's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.68%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.22%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Brighthouse Finl's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.0%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, Brighthouse Finl faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

