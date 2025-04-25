Beyond The Numbers: 8 Analysts Discuss Boston Beer Co Stock

Boston Beer Co (NYSE:SAM) has been analyzed by 8 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Boston Beer Co, revealing an average target of $276.5, a high estimate of $349.00, and a low estimate of $230.00. This current average has decreased by 3.11% from the previous average price target of $285.38.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Boston Beer Co by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Nik Modi |RBC Capital |Maintains |Sector Perform | $279.00|$279.00 | |Sean King |UBS |Raises |Neutral | $279.00|$265.00 | |Michael Lavery |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Neutral | $230.00|$240.00 | |Filippo Falorni |Citigroup |Raises |Buy | $285.00|$280.00 | |Filippo Falorni |Citigroup |Raises |Buy | $280.00|$265.00 | |Michael Lavery |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Neutral | $240.00|$275.00 | |Bill Kirk |Roth MKM |Lowers |Buy | $349.00|$389.00 | |Eric Serotta |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $270.00|$290.00 |

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Boston Beer Co. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Boston Beer Co compared to the broader market.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Boston Beer Co's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Boston Beer Co Better

Boston Beer is a top player in high-end malt beverages and adjacent categories in the US, with strong positions in craft beer, flavored malt beverages, hard cider, and hard seltzer. The bulk of volume and revenue is concentrated in four brands: Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Twisted Tea, and Truly. Beverages are produced using a hybrid model leveraging both in-house capacities and third-party breweries through contract arrangements. While the firm is required to use distributors to reach end markets, including retailers and on-premises operators, it also employs 500 internal sales representatives to educate the market about its products. The firm generates almost all sales in the US.

A Deep Dive into Boston Beer Co's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Boston Beer Co showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.18% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Boston Beer Co's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -9.63%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -4.02%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.94%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Boston Beer Co's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.04, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

